Quilt Retreat with Kaye England 2019

The 2nd Annual

QUILT WINTER BLUES AWAY WITH KAYE!

February 28 through March 2, 2019

Our first Quilt Retreat was so popular, we were asked to do it again. Kaye is excited to return to Clifton Forge to share her skills, techniques and all new lessons with you.

Internationally known quilt designer, author, teacher and fabric designer, Kaye England, returns to Clifton Forge to present the second Quilt Winter Blues Away with Kaye Retreat. The cost of patterns is included with registration, as are morning/afternoon

breaks, lunches and dinners.

Registration limited to 46 students and is open to beginners, intermediate and advanced quilters!