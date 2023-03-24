Quilt Show Presented by Star Quilters Guild

The Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) Exhibit Hall 710 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

The Star Quilters Guild invites you to the largest quilt show in Southwest Virginia. 

Stars Over the Blue Ridge is a judged show featuring over 150 quilts with vendor sales and demonstrations. 

Friday, March 24 (9-5) and Saturday, March 25 (9-4).  Admission is $10 at the Berglund Exhibit Hall.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
540-853-2510
