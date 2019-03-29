Quilt Show "Inspired Piece Makers"
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Made by the Star Quilters Guild
Log Cabin Raffle Quilt
Quilts from Southwest Virginia and Beyond sponsored by the Star Quilters Guild of Roanoke, VA
Friday 9 am - 5 pm
Saturday 9 am - 4 pm
Admission $7 (Children 12 and under Free)
Over 159 Quilts on Display, with Ribbons awarded by Scott Martin, a Certified Quilt Judge
Vendor Booths for Quilting and Sewing Supplies
GREAT DOOR PRIZES
Log Cabin Quilt Raffle
Special Exhibits and Presentations
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs