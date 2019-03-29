× Expand Made by the Star Quilters Guild Log Cabin Raffle Quilt

Quilt Show "Inspired Piece Makers"

Quilts from Southwest Virginia and Beyond sponsored by the Star Quilters Guild of Roanoke, VA

Friday 9 am - 5 pm

Saturday 9 am - 4 pm

Admission $7 (Children 12 and under Free)

Over 159 Quilts on Display, with Ribbons awarded by Scott Martin, a Certified Quilt Judge

Vendor Booths for Quilting and Sewing Supplies

GREAT DOOR PRIZES

Log Cabin Quilt Raffle

Special Exhibits and Presentations

At the Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24016