Quivers, The Young Sinclairs and Ranger Maid

Quivers' new record, OYSTER CUTS, is coming out via MERGE RECORDS on August 9. Pre-order bundles available now.

Quivers, of Melbourne, Australia, have been a cathartic jangle pop band for long enough now to get supportive ears at Pitchfork, NPR, JJJ and even the band R.E.M., who once slid into the band's DMs to send fire emojis. Quivers have performed at Dark Mofo, Meadow, Boogie, and SXSW after which they filmed a session for beloved Seattle station KEXP. They have also supported the likes of The Hold Steady, Sonny & the Sunsets, and Methyl Ethel. Late 2022 saw Quivers love every minute of a much postponed 16-date US tour to celebrate 2nd album Golden Doubt, described by Pitchfork as “like a Go-Betweens with Coachella-conquering ambitions”. With a Bella-sung 7” single, If Only, now nearly sold out, Quivers have finished their next album, 'Oysyer Cuts' set for worldwide release via Merge Records on August 9th, 2024. It sees the band dive into a tougher and more expansive pop with both Bella and Sam sharing singing duties. There’s more angular than jangular guitars now, 1970s synth drones, and more songs about hometowns, friendship, giving in to love, and swimming away from grief. Quivers’ come alive on tour; four people and voices that build it up to let it fall apart and then build it back up again.

“It’s the sound of bedsit 1980s college-rock thrust into the big-tent environs of 21st-century indie, like a Go-Betweens with Coachella-conquering ambitions or a Smiths with greater pub sing-along appeal. And it’s absolutely glorious.”

- Pitchfork

“Quietly spectacular” - Brooklyn Vegan

“...one of the best songs I’ve heard in years... that song reminded me this is why we do this. I listened to it like a weirdo, like 8 times in a row.” - John Richards, KEXP

Local Support: The Young Sinclairs & Ranger Maid

Thursday, October 3rd, 2024

Doors 7:00pm | Starts 7:30pm

$12 ADV | $15 Day of Show