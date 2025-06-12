Thesis Performance and Installation by

MFA Dance Graduate Student Fabiola Sanchez Huidobro

raíces de Esperanza: The Omnipresence of Female Ancestors as Guides Through Nepantla explores the intricate tapestry of generational rage and grief I experience as a first-generation individual navigating the emotional and spiritual landscape shaped by ancestry and migration. By examining how my female ancestors’ rage and grief intertwine with my own in a collective unconscious, I begin to address the complexities of being caught between two worlds: Mexico, the origin of my roots, and America, the land of my birth. Through personal stories and cultural reflections, this piece seeks to uncover the profound ways these generational traumas shape the intricacies of my identity. This research highlights the connection between the spiritual and physical worlds, bound together by blood and flesh, ultimately providing a deeper understanding of how echoes of the past resonate in the present.

Thursday, June 12, 2025 – Live Performance

7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 13 – June 29, 2025 – Exhibition

Tuesday – Sunday at 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday at 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.