Race for Every Child: Virtual Edition
to
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
×
Children's National Hospital Foundation
Your participation helps kids grow up stronger!
Join us for the annual Race for Every Child. This year, the 5K will be held virtually on Oct. 17. We will run or walk in our own neighborhoods and unite around a common goal: to raise funds for Children’s National Hospital. Register for free today!
Info
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family