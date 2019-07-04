Radford's July 4th Spirit of America Celebration
Bisset Park 1125 Norwood St, Radford, Virginia 24141
The Radford July 4th Spirit of America Celebration will be held on Thursday July 4, 2019 in beautiful Bisset Park. We will have Food & Craft Vendors, Free Children's Games and Inflatables, as well as a Great Lineup of Music and the Best Fireworks around. Come on out and join in the fun as we celebrate July 4th! Hope to see you there!
