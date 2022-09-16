Radical Remission Workshop:10 Lifestyle Changes That Can Make a Real Difference in Cancer

× Expand Radical Remission Workshop Radical Remission Workshop

📅September 16 - October 21 ⏱ 6:30-8:00 pm

Do you or someone you love want hope after being diagnosed with cancer?

In this Radical Remission Workshop, you will learn about and experience the lifestyle changes that Dr. Kelly Turner has found common among exceptional survivors of cancer and other serious illnesses.

You will create a personalized action plan that you can begin using right away to implement these changes in your own life. Most importantly, you will hear about the power of hope and how it helps us achieve better-than-expected health outcomes.

We’ll meet every Friday starting 9/16/22 until 10/21/22 at Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Rd., Roanoke. The cost of the workshop is $120.

🔸RSVP by emailing Andrea Sexton at (andrea-arisewellness@hotmail.com)

This workshop will be guided by Andrea Sexton, a wellness coach and member of the International Association of Wellness Professionals and a certified Radical Remission© Teacher and Coach.

http://ariseempowered.net/