More highly acclaimed musicians, who rely heavily on bluegrass, folk, jazz and rock influences, are headed to Salem in February of 2020. Americana music group, Railroad Earth, will perform at the Salem Civic Center on February 19, 2020. Known for its improvisational prowess, Railroad Earth was formed in 2001 in Stillwater Township, New Jersey and to date has released nine albums. If you listen to the band’s music you can certainly hear traditional bluegrass tones, but the members also use drums and amplifiers, to compliment the acoustic instruments.