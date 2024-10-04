Ramona & the Holy Smokes with Jack Marion

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Ramona & The Holy Smokes are performing a special show at The Spot on Kirk during Hispanic Heritage Month with local support from Jack Marion.

Ramona and the Holy Smokes is a Honky Tonk band from Charlottesville Virginia, whose original country music recalls classic country from the 1950s and 60s. The Holy Smokes are fronted by Ramona Martinez, a prolific singer-songwriter whose sincere and heartfelt music has been described as "incredibly relatable" and "earnest." She also pulls from her Mexican-American roots to perform and compose traditional Mariachi music in a Country Western style.

Jack Marion brings a youthful-exuberance and high-country swagger to the doorsteps of modern country music. Jack is straight-from-the-hip and straight-from-the heart. No bull-honky. All truth. But just as catchy as any songwriting-factory-formed mega hit that will ever curse your ear.

Friday, October 4th 2024

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show