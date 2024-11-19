× Expand Jefferson Center

Raphaël Feuillâtre, a 26-year-old French classical guitarist, reinvigorates ancient music with a contemporary touch. His repertoire spans Bach to Assad, played with technical mastery and creative vision. Winner of the 2018 GFA International Concert Artist Competition, Feuillâtre is praised by Guitar Salon International as a standout of his generation. Critics and audiences alike laud his versatility, sensitivity, and singing quality, noting his precision and emotional depth.

