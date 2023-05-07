Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents "Sleeping Beauty" and Student Recital

× Expand Jefferson Center

Join the Roanoke Ballet Theatre for an all-student show of the Sleeping Beauty & Student Recital.

During Sleeping Beauty, the dedicated ballet students of RBT will bring this classic tale to life! In between the contrast of good (the Lilac Fairy) and evil (Carabosse) you will find the beautiful dancing and story of the Sleeping Beauty (Aurora). Her birth is accompanied by 5 fairies bearing gifts followed by a curse of pricking her finger by the evil Carabosse causing a death. The Lilac Fairy’s gift is for Aurora to not die, but to sleep and must be awoken by true love’s kiss. Follow the mesmerizing dancing and colorful costumes as they tell the timeless tale!

The recital portion will be a collaboration of different dance forms being showcased on the big stage by our hardworking students.