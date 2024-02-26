The Re-Written Narrative Short Film
to
The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development 108 Henry Street NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
The Hmble Hstle Company
Trilogy Weekend
Join us for an exclusive screening of the "Roses Grow with Love" mini-documentary! Delve into the creation process with behind-the-scenes glimpses, personal stories, and insights into the genesis of the Rewritten Narrative campaign. The Q&A session with key figures provides a unique chance to connect with the creators. Be part of this intimate experience on March 1, 2024.
Info
The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development 108 Henry Street NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Film