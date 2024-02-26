The Re-Written Narrative Short Film

to

The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development 108 Henry Street NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us for an exclusive screening of the "Roses Grow with Love" mini-documentary! Delve into the creation process with behind-the-scenes glimpses, personal stories, and insights into the genesis of the Rewritten Narrative campaign. The Q&A session with key figures provides a unique chance to connect with the creators. Be part of this intimate experience on March 1, 2024.

Info

The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development 108 Henry Street NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Film
to
Google Calendar - The Re-Written Narrative Short Film - 2024-02-26 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Re-Written Narrative Short Film - 2024-02-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Re-Written Narrative Short Film - 2024-02-26 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Re-Written Narrative Short Film - 2024-02-26 18:30:00 ical