Reading Into Art: Author/Artist Reception
Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Book No Further
Join Book No Further and Art on 1st Friday, May 3 at 6:30 pm at Art on 1st during Art By Night for Reading Into Art's author/artist reception. Artists from throughout Western Virginia have created art inspired by one of five books written by local authors. Book No Further and Art on 1st will host an celebrating creativity across the arts.
This year's featured books and authors are:
- Fiction: Malone Ridge by James K. Dill
- Historical Fiction: Novel: An American Hero by Kenneth Conklin
- Non-Fiction/Memoir: Cities on a Hill by Josh Urban
- Poetry: Where You Come From Is Gone by Annie Woodford
- Young Adult: True as True Can Be by Thorpe Moeckle
Admission to the event is free. Art and books will be available for purchase.
The exhibit will continue at Art on 1st through May 24