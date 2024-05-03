Reading Into Art: Author/Artist Reception

× Expand Book No Further

Join Book No Further and Art on 1st Friday, May 3 at 6:30 pm at Art on 1st during Art By Night for Reading Into Art's author/artist reception. Artists from throughout Western Virginia have created art inspired by one of five books written by local authors. Book No Further and Art on 1st will host an celebrating creativity across the arts.

This year's featured books and authors are:

Admission to the event is free. Art and books will be available for purchase.

The exhibit will continue at Art on 1st through May 24