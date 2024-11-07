× Expand Mill Mountain Zoo

Join us for a fun-filled event, Reading with Amanda Panda! Bring the whole family to enjoy a cozy story time as we read a couple of delightful animal-themed books. Special guests from Roanoke Public Libraries will be on hand to give away books, so every child can leave with a new favorite story. After the reading, stick around for the chance to meet and take pictures with Amanda Panda, our lovable red panda mascot. It's a perfect way to spend the day with books, friends, and a little red panda magic!

Cost covered with admission!