Ready For Winter Walk and Craft
Explore Park 56 Roanoke River Parkway Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Bundle up and join the Park Naturalist on a walk looking for the signs of animals getting ready for Winter. We’ll observe and learn some facts and myths about animals (and plants) and their ability to predict the severity of the winter... After exploring the winter landscape we’ll head back inside for hands-on learning and a fun nature craft! Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
