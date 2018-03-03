The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection that features over one hundred works from various media highlighting the global migration of peoples across the world. The exhibiting artists create work that investigates the universal conversation of migration, history, race and representation in art being made today. The exhibition captures the personal stories and collective histories of artists reflected through installations, videos, paintings and sculptures. Drawn from DeWoody’s significant contemporary African diaspora collection, it features world renowned artists such as Willie Cole, Hank Thomas Willis, Kerry James Marshall, Kara Walker, Romare Bearden, Kehinde Wiley, Sandford Biggers, and Yinka Shonibare MBE (RA) among others working in a broad reach of media and conceptual approaches. Presenting over 100 significant examples from her collection, the exhibition aims to represent artists whose work references ownership of their own home countries while developing narratives that embrace global histories.

About the collector: Beth Rudin DeWoody, art collector and curator, resides between Los Angeles, New York City, and West Palm Beach. She is President of The Rudin Family Foundations and Executive Vice President of Rudin Management. Her Board affiliations include the Whitney Museum of American Art, Hammer Museum, The New School, The Glass House, Empowers Africa, New Yorkers for Children, and The New York City Police Foundation. She is an Honorary Trustee at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and on the Photography Steering Committee at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach.

In December 2017, DeWoody will open a private art space in West Palm Beach, which will present viewable storage of her collection, as well as exhibitions. The space will hold private tours and events.

Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection is co-curated by Amy Moorefield, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections, Taubman Museum of Art, with Laura Dvorkin of the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection. The exhibition will be on view from March 3 – September 2, 2018 in the Medical Facilities of America Gallery and the Temporary Exhibition Gallery.