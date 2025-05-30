× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Can't stop, addicted to the Shindig? See you this May for the spiciest tribute -- Red NOT Chili Peppers!

RED NOT CHILI PEPPERS pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet: a band who has developed one of the largest die-hard followings in the world by transcending four decades of chart-topping success. Combining nostalgic hits, full throttle energy, and virtuosic performances, the Red Nots channel the raging party that has given the Chili Peppers international acclaim and regal rock and roll status. Having performed at many of the country’s most prestigious concert halls as well as every major tribute festival, the Red Nots' undying devotion to the classic California sound has filled venues and rocked audience’s socks off all over the US and abroad. With a huge song catalog that spans every era of the Chili's prolific career at their command, every Red Nots show provides a unique live music experience.

Formed in 2009, the Red NOT Chili Peppers quickly rose to become the nation's most active Chili Pepper tribute as well as spanning the globe through Dubai, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. With world-class musicians on the roster, the Red Nots have stopped at nothing to develop the most accurate re-creation of the distinctive alternative funk rock sound pioneered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

TICKETS: $20 | $30 | $40

