From country and western swing to jazz and rock, Redd Volkaert is considered a true giant of country music and the Telecaster guitar. Redd is a Grammy winner and a guitar-playing legend who is renowned throughout the country music world and beyond. Volkaert once played in Merle Haggard’s backing band The Strangers in the spot previously manned by Roy Nichols. In addition, he has recorded and performed with a who’s who of country music stars such as George Jones, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Dwight Yoakam, Buck Owens, Alison Krauss, Bill Kirchen, and many more!

Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Redd spent more than a decade in Nashville, playing with the likes of Ray Price, The Statler Brothers, and eventually behind Merle Haggard. Volkaert moved to Austin, Texas, where he lived for some 20 years, including performing at Austin’s famed Continental Club every weekend. From western-swing to jazz and rock, Redd is considered an icon on the Telecaster with numerous guitar models named after him. In addition to his seamless ability to conjure up a vast array of complex guitar styles, Redd is beloved for his trademark wit and sense of humor. Redd now lives in Galax, Virginia, and performs internationally in addition to his residency at The Floyd Country Store in Floyd, Virginia.

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.