× Expand PedalSafe Roanoke Bike Film Festival (Instagram and Landing Page) - Instagram Reels and Wheels promotional image

PedalSafe Roanoke presents Reels and Wheels: A Bike Film Festival in celebration of Bike Month 2024.

Enjoy an evening of short films, videos, and conversations about safe cycling on Thursday, May 23 from 6-8pm at Golden Cactus Brewing. Our main feature of the evening is a screening of The Street Project, an essential documentary examining the history of street use in the United States and exploring a future with better alternatives in which cars, pedestrians, and cyclists can coexist.

RSVP to the official Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1161695238189945/

Visit https://pedalsaferoa.org/bikemonth24/reels-and-wheels-a-bike-film-festival/ for full event details!

*Thanks to our generous partners at Golden Cactus Brewing, 10% of all beer sales will benefit PedalSafe Roanoke.

*T-shirt pickup: If you ordered a PedalSafe t-shirt during our recent merch sale and chose local pickup, you can grab your gear at this event!