Reflections on Water: A Night of Art, Music, and Science with SERCAP

Save the Date for SERCAP's upcoming event at the Taubman Museum of Art on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 7:00PM.

Join SERCAP and Artvocate to Reflect, Celebrate, and Enhance our Impact.

Water reflects our Rural Communities and their true stories. But what do we currently see in this reflection? Healthy people, with access to clean, safe drinking water, adequate wastewater disposal solutions, and safe, affordable housing? Or, do we see our neighbors struggling for these basic needs?

Join us the night before SERCAP’s Water Is Life! celebration for an Exciting New Event at the Taubman Museum of Art—just across the footbridge from the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center!

In a stimulating panel discussion, SERCAP will bring together the expertise of top water/wastewater technical assistance professionals and deep insights by prominent artists, to connect by hearts to ensure that we do our best to help rural communities and their residents to flourish.

Following the panel discussion, join us for a reception with light hors d’oeuvres and live music by local musicians, Mike Gangloff and Kaily Schenker.

Expect an inspiring, meaningful, and entertaining experience!

While we’re keeping some surprises under wraps, trust us—you won’t want to miss it!