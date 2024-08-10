Reggae In The Bowl w. Lazy Man Dub Band

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Come celebrate SUMMER with reggae grooves and dancehall moves from Lazy Man Dub Band during Reggae In The Bowl - another stellar 5PTS Outdoors event! Star City Soul Club kick things off spinning Cali-style Reggae bangers.

Lazy Man Dub Band is a reggae band hailing from Roanoke, Virginia. Formed in 2007, the band is comprised of 9 talented musicians who share a passion for the one drop grooves of classic reggae music. Their sound is anchored by a tight and soulful rhythm section, complemented by a powerful horn section that adds an extra layer of depth and energy to their live performances.

Lazy Man Dub Band draws inspiration from the great reggae bands of the past, such as Bob

Marley and the Wailers, The Skatalites, and The Maytals. Their music combines classic elements of roots reggae, dub, and one drop with a modern sensibility, resulting in a sound that is both timeless and fresh.

VENDOR LINE-UP

Renewal By Andersen

Beards & Buds Cultivation

Dyer Maker Dyes

Albemarle Cannabis Company

Motel Studios

Fantasy Face Painting

Our 2024 season is once again presented by the fine folks at Ridge View Bank.

This series would not be possible without our generous sponsors and supporters like you!

Thank you to our Dog Lover Sponsors: Innovative Insurance, Integrated Imaging, Roanoke Regional Airport, Room For Improvement, and TCB Auto Recovery & Removal.

Big up to our Snoop Dog Tent Sponsor: Beards & Buds

Gratitude goes out to our Dog Whisperer Sponsors: Better Sofas, Dominion Risk Advisors, Inc., Double Envelope, Lawson Realty Group, Lionberger Construction, Marsh McLennan Agency, The Norm Sells Roanoke & Beyond Team Powered by Keller Williams Realty, Roanoke, Parker Design Group, Priority Irrigation, Renewal By Andersen of Central VA & Roanoke, Scott Avis MKB Realtors, and Wells Fargo Advisors, Woodland Hills Community

Much love to our In-Kind Sponsors: Black Dog Salvage, Blue Ridge Residential, Cox, Herc Rentals, Kinsey Sign, Layman Distributing, Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center, Salem Cycle Center, Salem Printing, Scratch Biscuit Company, and The Sign Factory, TIDY Serivces, Two Roosters Kettle Corn, WNRN Charlottesville

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.