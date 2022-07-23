× Expand Harry Gleason Enjoy two bands, The Ambassador and Lazy Man Dub Band performing on the banks of the James River in downtown Buchanan during Reggae By the River.

Jam on the James during Buchanan's 5th Annual Reggae by the River. Enjoy an evening of live music featuring The Ambassador and Lazy Man Dub Band on Saturday, July 23. Reggae By the River takes places in the Buchanan Town Park located at 485 Lowe Street, Buchanan, VA 24066. We are just 24 miles north of Roanoke from I81 at Exits 162 & 168.

Gates Open to the public at 4:30 p.m. with performances by The Ambassador from 5pm until 7:30pm and Lazy Man Dub Band from 8:00pm until 10:00pm. Admission is $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under free admission. Bring your Lawn Chairs. Please note, no pets, and, no outside coolers or outside food.

In addition to the music, enjoy great food including the Buchanan Chili Burger, Hot Dogs, Petros and our World Famous Fries. There will be additional Food Vendors set up including Island Wheels and Blue Ridge Cider Donuts. Activities for children, the opportunity to tie die your own Festival Shirt for $15, as well as beverages from PA Short.

For more information, please call 540-254-1212 X4.