Reggae By the River

Join us on the bank of the James River in downtown Buchanan for a great evening of music, food and fun. Reggae enthusiasts will know the three bands playing at this Saturday’s event.

Lazy Man Dub Band features Adam Beason on guitar with vocals, Chris McCorkle, dub line and vocals, Wayne Shorter one drop, Matt Leonard with percussion, Justin Pinckney on sax, Ernie Freeman on trumpet and John Stump on trumpet. The Lazy Man Dub Band is bringing roots rock reggae to the masses, one party at a time.

Shorefire features Dan Carrell on Guitar and Vocals, John Beason on Drums and vocals, Matt Tomlinson on guitar and vocals and Steele Whisnant on bass and vocals. Shorefire’s sound is a fresh blend of original surf-reggae, funk and rock music. They maintain radio-friendly hooks and always move their audience to their feet.

New to this year’s festivities is Sol Roots.

A family friendly event, the evening’s activities include a Kid’s Zone featuring sprinklers, bubbles, an art wall and games. A tie dying station will feature Festival Shirts where guests may purchase shirts to tye dye for $15. The shirts feature the event logo and no two shirts will finish the same.

Food Vendors include The Cheese Steak Factory, Saucy Swin-o’s, Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts, The Ice Cream Lady, Buchanan Carnival Fries, a Beer & Wine Garden featuring brews from PA Short as well as Sangria by Blue Ridge Vineyard.

The event offers lots of family friendly fun so bring a lawn chair, family and friends for a uniquely Buchanan event by the river. Admission is $10 with children 12 and under free.