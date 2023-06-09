Relay For Life Montgomery County, VA

to

Christiansburg Middle School 1205 Buffalo Dr. , Christiansburg, Virginia 24073

Join us for the annual Relay For Life Community event. Some of the event activities will include honoring ceremonies, a silent auction, live music, specialty vendors, children’s activities, food trucks, line dancing and Zumba. Donations raised at the event will be used to provide patient support, funding for research, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.

Info

Christiansburg Middle School 1205 Buffalo Dr. , Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Relay For Life Montgomery County, VA - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Relay For Life Montgomery County, VA - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Relay For Life Montgomery County, VA - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Relay For Life Montgomery County, VA - 2023-06-09 18:00:00 ical