Relay For Life Montgomery County, VA
Christiansburg Middle School 1205 Buffalo Dr. , Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
American Cancer Society
Join us for the annual Relay For Life Community event. Some of the event activities will include honoring ceremonies, a silent auction, live music, specialty vendors, children’s activities, food trucks, line dancing and Zumba. Donations raised at the event will be used to provide patient support, funding for research, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.
