Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. Remembering the Botetourt Resolutions

Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc., in partnership with the Botetourt County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), proudly presents “Remembering the Botetourt Resolutions”, an event honoring the 250th anniversary of the publication of the Botetourt Resolutions.

The commemoration will take place at the historic Kyle House in Fincastle, on Friday, March 14 beginning at 7:00pm, bringing the community together to reflect on this pivotal moment in American history.

In March 1775, the leaders of Botetourt County issued a bold declaration in support of American independence, predating the Declaration of Independence by more than a year. These resolutions affirmed the county’s commitment to liberty and self-governance, setting a precedent for the revolutionary movement.

The event will feature a short play that illustrates the events leading up to Botetourt’s delegates, Andrew Lewis and John Bowyer’s departure to attend the 2nd Virginia Convention and bring the spirit of 1775 to life. A reception will follow, and attendees will have the opportunity to engage with costumed interpreters and learn more about the significance of the resolutions.

Due to limited space, tickets are required for this event and are $10.00/person and will be available for sale at the museum and online. Tickets allow access to the short program as well as the reception after, where heavy hors d’oeuvres will be available