Remembering D-Day

× Expand Salem Museum WWII Living Historians

To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, the 24th Virginia Infantry Living Historians will be on hand at the Salem Museum, in uniform, with an extensive collection of military equipment from D-Day and World War Two. The display will include weapons, personal possessions, souvenirs, and captured war trophies brought back by the victorious troops.

On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, as part of the largest seaborne invasion in history. D-Day put the Allies on a decisive path toward victory, a turning point in the Second World War. Beginning with the Normandy beaches, Allied troops pushed back against Axis forces until Germany was forced to surrender less than a year later. The victory was at the cost of tremendous sacrifice, however, as the Normandy invasion resulted in over 6,000 American casualties.