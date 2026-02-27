× Expand Renovation Celebration 2026 Renovation Celebration 2026

Join Renovation Alliance for a high-impact day of service and celebration as we work together to rebuild safe and healthy homes for our Roanoke Valley neighbors in need. This isn't just an event—it’s a hands-on opportunity to restore mobility and hope.

The Experience:

Build with Purpose: Start your morning with our crew! Under the guidance of RA staff, you’ll spend 90 minutes constructing modular ramp sections that will be installed at the homes of local neighbors in need. No construction experience? No problem—we provide the tools and training.

Future Builders Zone: Service is a family affair! While adults work on the main build, children can participate in a supervised on-site volunteer project designed just for them.

Celebrate Together: After the build, trade your hammer for a fork. Enjoy a seated lunch, featuring live music, a silent auction, special speakers, and inspiring stories from the neighbors whose lives are changed by your support.

Tickets: Every dollar raised goes directly toward our mission of providing critical home repairs.

Adult Tickets ($25): Includes your build session, safety gear, and lunch.

Youth Tickets ($5): Includes supervised kids' service project and lunch.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Build Session begins promptly at 10 AM)

Location: Build Smart Institute | 701 Gainsboro Rd NW, Roanoke

Ready to pick up a hammer? Secure your spot on the crew today and help us ensure every neighbor in the Roanoke Valley is able to reside in a safe and healthy home.