The Virginia Housing & Development Authority & Renovation Alliance Presents

Renovation Celebration!

Bring your family and friends and join us for a fun, community wide fundraiser on Friday, March 13th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

Renovation Alliance is located at 530 8th Street Roanoke, VA 24015

Tickets can be purchased at Renovation Alliance or online at EventBrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/renovation-celebration-tickets-92741405039?aff=ebdssbeac

$25 for adults, $12 ages 6-18, children 5 and under are Free!

Your ticket to this family friendly event includes food catered by Martin’s Bar & Grill and custom beer from A Few Old Goats Brewery. Enjoy some sliders and a cold pint of “Renovation Ale” or a glass of wine while listening to the blues-infused, country-southern soul tunes of local musician, Ryan Greer. Stroll through the items up for bid at our Silent Auction and compete with friends over who goes home with products and services from area businesses all centered around house and home. Perhaps you and your family will win free accommodations in the yoga-surfing-beach town of Nosara, Costa Rica! Children will have the opportunity to build and paint their own toolboxes to take home, or challenge you to a game of life sized Jenga or Connect 4. So much fun!

The mission of Renovation Alliance is to bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners in need. We work to preserve and revitalize houses ensuring that our clients - particularly older adults, individuals with disabilities, families with children, and active or retired members of the armed forces - can live independently in homes that are safe and healthy. This has a ripple effect through their families, neighborhoods and communities. Stroll through our offices and see for yourself the many folks in Roanoke and surrounding areas who help fund our hundreds of projects each year, who volunteer with their organizations, or with their families, to renovate and repair these houses in service to local homeowners, impacting their lives in real, and meaningful ways that help to build stronger communities.

Your presence at this amazing vent helps us bring public awareness and support to our neighbors, to fund our efforts, and honor all of those who we have served, and continue to do so.