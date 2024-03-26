REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Classic Rock hitmakers REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield are joining forces for an upcoming tour and just announced a stop at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dauzat St Marie will open the REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield show.

Tickets: $35, $55, $75, $95, $129 & $169

Preferred Parking $10

Info

Concerts & Live Music
375-3004
