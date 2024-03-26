REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Classic Rock hitmakers REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield are joining forces for an upcoming tour and just announced a stop at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dauzat St Marie will open the REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield show.
Tickets: $35, $55, $75, $95, $129 & $169
Preferred Parking $10
Info
