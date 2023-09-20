Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents: Repertoire at Grandin Theatre

× Expand Southwest Virginia Ballet

Wednesday, September 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Join Southwest Virginia Ballet as they return to the Grandin for a night of mixed repertoire. This event marks our first return to this historical theater since 2020! Audience members will be transported and immersed in the classical repertoire and new works as our pre-professional company of dancers collaborates with our partners. Discounted rates apply to current Season Ticket holders, please see the website for more details. This kick-off performance to our 33rd Season and the first in our Trilogy of Destinations is not to be missed!