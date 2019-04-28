REPURPOSE FOR A PURPOSE

DON'T TOSS IT! DONATE IT!

That stuff you don’t need today could be somebody else’s treasure tomorrow. That’s why the 5 Points Music Foundation is holding a Spring Indoor Yard Sale on Sunday, April 28 from 10-2p.

We’re pulling items from our storerooms and our collections for the sale. We will also feature hand-painted furniture and arts and crafts from Assignment Ready Training, a program that uses art to teach workplace skills to young people with learning disabilities. A.R.T. is housed on the lower level of the Sanctuary.

But we need more. We need you. This is your chance to support the 5 Points Music Foundation mission of providing group music therapy programs and raising awareness and support for those with hearing loss.

We’re looking for a few good donations. Bring us items that we can turn into treasure. They will find a new purpose and will support a purpose – The Power of Sound.

Bring your donations to the rear entrance of the 5 Points venue at 1217 Maple in Old Southwest Roanoke between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, April 28th. And be sure to come to the event. The music will be playing and the bar will be open.

The 5 Points Music Foundation is a non-profit organization.