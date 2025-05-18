Resin Extravaganza Pick Your Own Suncatcher

× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva Resin Faux Suncatcher

🎨✨ Resin Pour Cutout Extravaganza at Bubba’s 33! ✨🎨

Join us at Bubba’s 33 in Roanoke, VA, for a Pick-Your-Own Resin Pour Cutout Extravaganza this on May 18, from 4-6 PM! Unleash your creativity while enjoying Bubba’s legendary food and drinks—it’s the perfect date night or friends' night out! 🍔🍻

Choose your favorite cutout, mix up vibrant colors, and create a one-of-a-kind resin masterpiece to take home. No experience needed—just good vibes, great company, and unforgettable fun! ALL supplies are included in the ticket price - purchase your tickets in advance!

Tag your crew and reserve your spot now! 🎟️✨

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events