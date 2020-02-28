× Expand TMA Create your own resin jewelry in this class!

Are you a fan of delicate, intricate jewelry with natural elements and hints of metallics? In this short workshop, you will create your own custom bangle or pendant that will be one of a kind. You will learn how to prep your mold, plan your design, and create a piece of jewelry that will never go out of style. All materials are provided. Participants are welcome to bring small dried flowers or petals from significant life events, but this is certainly not required. Jewelry will be available for pick up the following day to allow for adequate drying and curing time. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.