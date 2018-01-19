Restaurant Week

Downtown Roanoke 316 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Roanoke’s tastiest week is coming soon! Restaurant Week is your chance to experience Downtown’s extensive mix of lunch and dinner options. Try out many different restaurants and fit it into your budget.

Featuring four price points:

  • Restaurant's Choice Lunch (less than $10)
  • $10 lunch (includes side and drink)
  • $20 three-course dinner
  • $35 three-course dinner
