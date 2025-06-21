× Expand Clean Valley Council Event logo

Visitors are invited to meet and learn from vendors who breathe new life into old, outdated, or broken materials at the second annual Rethink, Reuse, Repair Fair on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Wasena Park.

"The Rethink, Reuse, Repair Fair gives visitors a chance to connect with people and businesses who specialize in rethinking our carbon footprint, repairing broken items, and reusing and recycling the objects in our lives," said Courtney Plaster, Clean Valley Council executive director. "Extending the lifespans of our possessions reduces waste, as well as environmental impacts."

Vendors will offer demonstrations at their tents throughout the event. Visitors can learn from other experts about solar power, water-saving landscaping, household energy efficiency, and more. Food, coffee and frozen ice vendors will be onsite. Visit www.cleanvalley.org/rethinkreuserepairfair for a list of participating vendors.

Individuals and businesses with a repair/recycle/reuse-themed product or service can inquire about Rethink, Reuse, Repair Fair vendor opportunities at info@cleanvalley.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It is suitable for families and all ages, and it's dog-friendly! Kids Tent activities, like Makedo cardboard construction, will build rethinking, reusing, and repairing skills that will last a lifetime.

THINGS TO BRING FOR ONSITE REPAIR, RECYCLING, OR UPCYCLING

Bring broken jewelry and bikes, and knives that need sharpening. Vendors will teach visitors how to repair items, or they will provide the contacts and resources for future repair services.

Bring hard-to-recycle items for recycling/upcycling at no charge. These items will be collected:

Any and all plastics, including polystyrene foam,

Electronic waste,

Appliances, and

Glass.

Bring unwanted clothing and household items with some life left in them for the "Take It or Leave It" Tent. Items under the tent will be free for the taking. Items not rehomed by the end of the day will go to the Rescue Mission. Donated items should follow the Rescue Mission's donation acceptance guidelines. The link to the guidelines is in the "Residential Pickup" section.

For more information, visit https://www.cleanvalley.org/rethinkreuserepairfair.