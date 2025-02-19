× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia The Battle of Point Pleasant

Revolutionary Roundtable Series: "The Battle of Point Pleasant and Lord Dunmore's War"

Highlighting the narrative of Capt. John Stewart of Greenbrier County, Virginia, Dave Robbins will speak on Andrew Lewis, William Fleming, and other area natives and their roles in the Battle of Point Pleasant on October 10, 1774. This single, decisive battle of Lord Dunmore's War has been argued as the first battle of the Revolution, and shaped how some Native Americans sided during the Revolution.

Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm

Roanoke History/O. Winston Link Museum

$5/Free for HSWV members