Unlike the typical tribute band, Rhymin’ N Stealin’ doesn’t ask for nostalgia or remembrance – they show audiences why the Beastie Boys still kick ass right now. Part intricate homage, part obsession, Rhymin’ N Stealin’ has set itself apart from the tribute band rank and file since forming in 2009. After selling out their first show in Dallas, Rhymin’ N Stealin’ earned national notoriety by meticulously recreating the Beastie Boys experience, headlining Public & Corporate shows worldwide to thousands of Beastie Boys fans.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Standing - $44.92 | General Admission Standing - $34.53

