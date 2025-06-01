Ribbon Cutting and Opening Celebration of Whitney Brock's "A Thread Through Roanoke

× Expand Whitney Brock Untitled 16 Whitney Brock with her portraits in A Thread Through Roanoke

Grand Opening of the new Non-Profit Art On 1st Gallery and

Opening of Whitney Brock’s “A Thread Through Roanoke”Exhibition.

Whitney Brock will be the artist in residence for the month of June at Art on 1st.

Opening Reception for both events concurrently: June 1 1:00-4:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting by Mayor Joe Cobb: 2:30 PM

Roanoke, VA –

We are honored and proud to announce that our friend Whitney Brock, a talented, passionate and dedicated portrait artist in Roanoke, will be showing her year-long project, “A Thread Through Roanoke,” at Art on 1st! Whitney will be artist in residence for the month of June, where she will be portrait painting daily during gallery hours. The art of the portrait is fading. You are invited to experience the process, ask questions, help mix paint, and take pictures. There are guest artists scheduled throughout the month doing crazy things like speed painting each other!

We are also excited to announce the grand opening of the new Art on 1st non-profit gallery and creative space. Our Mayor, Joe Cobb (whose portrait is also in Whitney’s show) will be cutting the ribbon as we celebrate this new direction for Art on 1st. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11:00-3:00 or by appointment

Check out all of the special events for this exhibition:

June 1 - 1:00-4:00 PM: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

June 4 - 2:00 PM: Artist Talk, Whitney Brock

June 6 - 5:00 PM: Live Painting Session, Phil Ramsey

June 7 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock

June 11 - 2:00 PM: Pet Portraits, Patti Kapral

June 13 - 1:00-3:00 PM: Fast Paint, Margaret Sue Turner Wright & Lisa Dabareiner

June 14 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock

June 25 - 12:00 PM: Artist Talk, John Murrill

June 21 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock

June 26 - 1:00-3:00 PM: Demo, Tracy Budd

June 27 - 1:00-3:00 PM: Portrait Sketching Session with Terry Lyon & Whitney Brock

June 28 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock

Whitney Brock and her portraits from A Thread Through Roanoke

For more information about the exhibition, please visit www.arton1st.org or contact us at info@arton1st.org or by phone at 540-520-2171

About Art on 1st:

Art on 1st is a non-profit gallery and creative space located in the heart of Roanoke, VA, dedicated to showcasing the works of emerging and established artists. Through themed exhibitions, workshops, and community events, the gallery fosters a collaborative space for creativity and artistic exploration. Our mission is to provide a safe and welcoming space for artists of all abilities, income levels, challenges, and experience to learn, create and display their art in a gallery setting. We want to be a resource for the community to discover new artists and for new artists to develop an audience and collectors for their work. We are a safe space for practicing art for personal growth, healing and recovery.

