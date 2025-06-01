Ribbon Cutting and Opening Celebration of Whitney Brock's "A Thread Through Roanoke
to
Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Whitney Brock
Untitled 16
Whitney Brock with her portraits in A Thread Through Roanoke
Contact:
Annie Schultz
Art on 1st
Phone: 540-520-2171
Email: info@arton1st.org
Website: www.arton1st.org
Grand Opening of the new Non-Profit Art On 1st Gallery and
Opening of Whitney Brock’s “A Thread Through Roanoke”Exhibition.
Whitney Brock will be the artist in residence for the month of June at Art on 1st.
Opening Reception for both events concurrently: June 1 1:00-4:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting by Mayor Joe Cobb: 2:30 PM
Roanoke, VA –
We are honored and proud to announce that our friend Whitney Brock, a talented, passionate and dedicated portrait artist in Roanoke, will be showing her year-long project, “A Thread Through Roanoke,” at Art on 1st! Whitney will be artist in residence for the month of June, where she will be portrait painting daily during gallery hours. The art of the portrait is fading. You are invited to experience the process, ask questions, help mix paint, and take pictures. There are guest artists scheduled throughout the month doing crazy things like speed painting each other!
We are also excited to announce the grand opening of the new Art on 1st non-profit gallery and creative space. Our Mayor, Joe Cobb (whose portrait is also in Whitney’s show) will be cutting the ribbon as we celebrate this new direction for Art on 1st. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11:00-3:00 or by appointment
Check out all of the special events for this exhibition:
June 1 - 1:00-4:00 PM: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
June 4 - 2:00 PM: Artist Talk, Whitney Brock
June 6 - 5:00 PM: Live Painting Session, Phil Ramsey
June 7 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock
June 11 - 2:00 PM: Pet Portraits, Patti Kapral
June 13 - 1:00-3:00 PM: Fast Paint, Margaret Sue Turner Wright & Lisa Dabareiner
June 14 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock
June 25 - 12:00 PM: Artist Talk, John Murrill
June 21 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock
June 26 - 1:00-3:00 PM: Demo, Tracy Budd
June 27 - 1:00-3:00 PM: Portrait Sketching Session with Terry Lyon & Whitney Brock
June 28 - 11:00 AM: Live Portrait Demo, Whitney Brock
Whitney Brock and her portraits from A Thread Through Roanoke
For more information about the exhibition, please visit www.arton1st.org or contact us at info@arton1st.org or by phone at 540-520-2171
About Art on 1st:
Art on 1st is a non-profit gallery and creative space located in the heart of Roanoke, VA, dedicated to showcasing the works of emerging and established artists. Through themed exhibitions, workshops, and community events, the gallery fosters a collaborative space for creativity and artistic exploration. Our mission is to provide a safe and welcoming space for artists of all abilities, income levels, challenges, and experience to learn, create and display their art in a gallery setting. We want to be a resource for the community to discover new artists and for new artists to develop an audience and collectors for their work. We are a safe space for practicing art for personal growth, healing and recovery.
