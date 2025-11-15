× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Ric Robertson is an American original, pulling influences from the greats that came before, but wholly responsible for building his own creative universe. His lyrics illuminate the fragility of our inner lives and the small moments packed with meaning that surround us, fueling a gonzo vision of Americana that is equally innovative as it is simply beautiful to hear. This is Prine by way of New Orleans, Nilsson in a Nudie suit, a stoned Dr. John lost in Nashville, Bill Monroe on mushrooms listening to Bessie Smith. It’s a riot of juxtapositions and a chaos of imagination anchored by Robertson’s soft, flowing voice, and his uncanny knack for chronicling his own growth and struggle with a heartfelt and often humorous grace. He has performed and recorded with a wide range of notable artists including Lucius, Sierra Ferrell, The Wood Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Logan Ledger, Donna the Buffalo, Dirk Powell, and Peter Rowan to name a few. Listening to his latest album “Choices and Chains,” it's clear that Robertson -- one of the best kept secrets in modern songwriting -- is an artist worth paying attention to. It beautifully chronicles a journey he was on and continues to submit himself to, stories ripped from the guts and the sleepless nights and the flickering but enduring flames of a true artist's compulsion. You'll know it when you hear it. And you'll recognize yourself in it.

His first, break-out moment album, Carolina Child, was a fully-fledged exploration of madcap ideas and creative anarchy, was produced by Dan Molad of Lucius, and features Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig from Lucius plus a whole host of Robertson’s friends and colleagues: Alex Hargreaves (Kacey Musgraves, Billy Strings, Steve Martin), Sam Fribush (Charlie Hunter, Hiss Golden Messenger), Nick Falk (Herbie Hancock), Eddie Barbash (Jon Batiste, Cory Wong), Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers, Kai Welch (Kacey Musgraves, Abigail Washburn), Logan Ledger, and Dori Freeman.

His new album, “Choices and Chains,” includes many of the same cast of characters plus special features from Grammy winning songstress Sarah Jarosz and the quickly rising star and powerhouse vocalist Sierra Ferrell. Take time to dive in, and you’ll find Robertson’s songs draw inspiration from the fragility of our inner lives, but also from the small moments packed with meaning that surround us. Listen. Go Deep. Enjoy!

