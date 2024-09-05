Richmond Symphony Orchestra Concert at Sweet Briar

× Expand Richmond Symphony Orchestra Richmond Symphony Orchestra

Sweet Briar College is pleased to bring the Richmond Symphony Orchestra to campus to perform a selection of pieces from the classical repertoire including selections from Beethoven, Dvorak, Barber, and Shostakovich led by Associate Conductor Hae Lee.

The performance will take place in the Murchison Lane Auditorium in the Babcock Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. Members of the general public are welcome and encouraged to attend. Tickets are free for members of the campus community, as well as high school students, college students at other institutions, and children under 18. Admission is $10 for all other attendees. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made online at sweetbriar.ticketleap.com/rso-2024.

This event is partially supported by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) and the National Endowment for the Arts.