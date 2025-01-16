× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Rick Price is a multi-award winning singer-songwriter, originally from Australia, now based in Nashville. His biggest hit single, Heaven Knows has racked up over 50 million streams on Spotify alone, with over a million monthly listeners. He is an engaging, heartfelt and memorable artist, performing this tour with just an acoustic guitar and keyboard. You'll hear songs from his latest album, Hometown, along with his earlier hits, plus a hand-picked selection of well-known songs from his popular covers album, Soulville.

https://www.rickprice.com/

Thursday, January 16th, 2025

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$15 Advance | $20 at Door