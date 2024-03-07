Riley Green is bringing his 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour to Salem on Thursday, March 7th at 7:30pm. “Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” says Green. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.” Ain’t My Last Rodeo includes the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer’s current single with his former tourmate, “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” and a lot more of his no-gimmick, undeniably Country sound fans have come to know, love and obsess over. Heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life Green returns to after performing for thousands of fans. Ain't My Last Rodeo is a window into his experiences, values, pastimes and love of family.

TICKETS: $90.50, $60.50, $50.50, $40.50, $30.50

PREFERRED PARKING: $10