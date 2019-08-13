The world's most renowned drummer and Beatles legend Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are hitting the road in celebratory fashion for the group's "30th Anniversary Tour."

Alongside his All-Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart — Starr's set will include his original-solo songs as well as the classics true Beatles fans will want to hear.

Born Richard Starkey on July 7, 1940, Sir Ringo Starr knew "at a very young age" what he wanted to do. Since beginning his career with The Beatles in the 1960s, Ringo has been one of the world's brightest musical luminaries. He has enjoyed a successful, dynamic solo career as a singer, songwriter, drummer, collaborator, and producer. He is a longtime advocate for humanitarian and environmental causes.

Throughout his career he has received nine GRAMMY® Awards, and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2017, Ringo has released 19 solo studio records. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published four books, his most recent, 'Another Day in the Life' was released in November 2018. In March 2018 Ringo was knighted by Prince William, having been selected for the honor by Queen Elizabeth II for knighthood for his music and charity work. For all his many creative successes, Ringo is and always will be first and foremost a musician, a drummer. Peace and love are his life’s rhythm and melody, and he propels this universal message in everything he does: his evocative artwork, his enthused live performances, his legendary songs, all imbued with the joy, reflection, and wisdom of the music icon the world knows and loves simply as "Ringo."