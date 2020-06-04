× Expand Photo by Mason Godwin Into The Fog

Martin's Downtown and FloydFest Present … Road to FloydFest with Into The Fog June 4 at 10 p.m.! FREE SHOW!

Across-the-Way Productions/FloydFest will be at the show to boogie AND to bestow a FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest (July 22-26, 2020) ticket on a lucky attendee!

Free Show | Thursday, June 4, 2020 | 413 1st St SW, Roanoke, VA 24011 |10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Into The Fog is a genre jumping string band located in Raleigh, North Carolina. With various backgrounds ranging from bluegrass, country, rock, to funk, Into The Fog creates a musical melting pot of sounds in an acoustic/newgrass setting. The band is made up of Brian Stephenson on Vocals and Guitar, Winston Mitchell on Vocals and Dobro/Mandolin, Derek Lane on Vocals and Bass, and Michael Malek on Banjo. Originally formed in Wilmington, NC late in 2017 around an opportunity to play in the band competition for the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Into The Fog is quickly making a name for themselves throughout North Carolina and beyond. In November 2018 the band went to a cabin outside of Waynesville, NC and spent a week recording their debut album Wishin It Would Rain, which was released on February 22, 2019.