Road to Hoopla: Battle of the Bands

Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s “Road to Hoopla” will stop in Roanoke for a free concert and beer festival in Elmwood Park on August 3.

The battle of the bands format features four regional music acts that will “battle” for a spot to play at the brewery’s signature fall festival Hoopla, which is scheduled for Sept. 27-29.

The August 3 event includes Chupacabras, Morgan Wade, Tony Camm & the FUNK Allstars, and 49 Winchester, all Virginia-based acts. Concert-goers will vote for their favorite band at the event; experience the Devils Backbone adVAnture Van with games and Hoopla ticket giveaways, as well as local food trucks, vendors, and plenty of DB beer.

The brewery plans to announce another special act for the Roanoke show later this summer. Gates at Elmwood Park for Road to Hoopla will open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 3:45 p.m.

Beer proceeds from this free event are going back into the community through a partnership with the Roanoke Outside Foundation.