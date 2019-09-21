Let’s Roam Roanoke Scavenger Hunt

× Expand Let's Roam Let's Roam Roanoke

Searching for an exciting outdoor activity in Roanoke? The hunt is over! Download the Let’s Roam scavenger hunt app and start exploring today! Tourist, local, or new to town, this is a lively small group activity that anyone can enjoy. Lace up your walking shoes and get ready to experience Roanoke like you never have before. Snap pics, race against the clock, and put your navigation skills to the test as you roam through Roanoke discovering different destinations along the way, A Big Lick Of Roanoke has it all!Just a few of the many stimulating stops are: Elmwood Park, City Market, Taubman Museum of Art .

When we said these photo scavenger hunts are for everyone, we meant it; bridal parties we’re looking at you now! Out with the old Roanoke bachelorette party ideas, and in with the new, Let’s Roam is ready to lead you to premarital mayhem! Splendid for bachelors or bachelorettes, the laughs are guaranteed as you take on comical challenges and answer tough trivia. We can’t think of a better way to bond before the big day!

More adventures await with all the hunts in your area: Greensboro's Greatest, When Winston Met Salem, and Centuries of Charlottesville.

It doesn’t matter how many hunters you have, Let’s Roam hunts are wonderful for large group activities in Roanoke too! If you’re looking for creative corporate event ideas; you can stop right there and contact us today. Split into teams to bring out the competitive spirit and camaraderie in your coworkers and find out who will make it into the Roanoke scavenger hunt hall of fame!