WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ROANOKE’S FIREWORKS ON THE FOURTH:

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: The festivities begin! Bring your family and some lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy food trucks, bouncy castles, face painting, and live patriotic music performed by Winds of the Blue Ridge. The orchestral band will play until 8:30 p.m. After their performance, we’ll rock along to 94.9 Star Country’s tunes until the fireworks begin.

9:00 p.m.: Time to find your perfect viewing spot and settle in for the show. Jefferson St. between Belleview Ave. SE and Walnut Ave., and Reserve Ave. between Jefferson St. and Spring Hill Suites (formerly Cambria Suites), will be closed to ensure safety before the fireworks begin. These areas are closed to the public because they lie in the fireworks fallout area. One northbound lane of Jefferson St. will remain open between Reserve Ave and Williamson Rd. Please obey Police instructions and remember to clear out of the fireworks fallout areas to ensure your safety!

9:15 – 9:40 p.m.: Roanoke's BIGGEST and BEST Fireworks show!

10:30 p.m.: Jefferson St., Reserve Ave., and Wiley Dr. will reopen to traffic once the Fire Marshal's Office has ensured that the fireworks fallout areas have been safely cleared.

RAIN DATE: If there is inclement weather on July 4th, we will reschedule the fireworks for the following day, July 5th, at the same time. If the celebration is rescheduled, there will not be music, food trucks or family activities on the rain make-up date.