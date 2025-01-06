× Expand PLAY Roanoke 100 Miler 2025 - 1 Roanoke 100 Miler 2025

Ready to take on the challenge? 🥾🏃‍♀️

Join the Roanoke 100 Miler Challenge and start your year off strong!

What is it? Walk, run, or hike 100 miles in 100 days (or substitute 1 mile for 30 minutes of any human-powered activity).

Why join?

Stay Active: Get moving and improve your health.

Connect with Others: Join a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

Win Prizes: Participate in weekly drawings for gift cards and other prizes.

You don't have to live in Roanoke to participate! Sign up today and get ready to crush your fitness goals.

For more information, check out: https://www.playroanoke.com/100-miler/

If you have additional questions please contact Jessica Massey at Jessica.Massey@roanokeva.gov or 540-853-1027.