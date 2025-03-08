Roanoke Arts Pop! Saturday

× Expand TMA Marketing Artspop logo with purple and pastels

Experience the best in arts and culture with Roanoke Arts Pop!, a special winter celebration in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Thirty arts and cultural organizations from around the region will offer pop-up performances and interactive activities throughout this free, family-friendly weekend.

From the performing and visual arts to science and technology, and from literature to our region’s rich history, come discover what makes Roanoke the cultural heart of Southwest Virginia.

And with activities like music making, stilt walking, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Bring the entire family out for discovery, learning, and fun!

FREE | No registration required | Walk-ins encouraged!

Art Venture, the Museum’s hands-on creativity gallery for youth and families, is free on this day as well.

Schedule coming soon – stay tuned!